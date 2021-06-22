Just two years ago, the Dolphins were near the bottom of the league. 2021 could prove to be a different story for Miami, who used a pile of draft picks to surround quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick with plenty of weapons last year en route to a 10-6 record. Fitzpatrick is gone to Washington, so it is Tua's show on South Beach in 2021. William Hill Sportsbook has pegged Miami for nine victories, in the middle of the 2021 NFL win totals, but which way should you go with your NFL picks? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Now, White has targeted five 2021 NFL win totals with his best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under five wins for the Detroit Lions. New Lions coach Dan Campbell might have intensity on his side, but there isn't much offense to go with it, as the team moved from Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff via trade at quarterback. It doesn't help that Goff won't have Detroit's top two wide receiver targets from last season, either.

Running back D'Andre Swift has upper-tier NFL talent, but his capability will be diminished since Detroit will need to throw more to keep pace with what a porous defense allows.

"The Lions will have to play superb defense to remain in games, but they finished last in the league in points allowed last year," White told SportsLine. "The few additions they've made on that side of the ball aren't going to drag their defense to league-average, much less elite. Five wins seems like the ceiling for Detroit this year."

How to make 2021 NFL win total picks

White also has unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, including a shocking forecast for a team that made a major change at quarterback this offseason. You can see all five of White's 2021 NFL win total bets here.

Which 2021 NFL win totals should you target? Which team is in for a rude awakening? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NFL win total picks from R.J. White, the SuperContest veteran who ended last year on a scorching 80-59 run against the spread.

2021 NFL win totals