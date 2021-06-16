The Cincinnati Bengals own the longest active playoff win drought in the NFL, having not won a postseason game since 1991. Cincinnati has neither made the playoffs nor had a winning season since 2015, and the Bengals have won just six total games in the last two years. There are reasons for optimism heading into the new season, though, as Joe Burrow appears to be on track from recovering from a major knee injury, potentially elevating the team's 2021 NFL win totals. Joe Mixon looks headed for better health, while a deep receiving core was further stocked with the drafting of Burrow's former LSU teammate, Ja'Marr Chase. Despite some potential for an improved outlook, William Hill Sportsbook has pegged Cincinnati for 6.5 victories, among the lowest NFL win totals 2021.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the third-longest dry spell without a postseason win in the AFC, with the team's last playoff win coming in 2003. Since the Raiders' last postseason victory, they have made just one playoff appearance with a loss and have finished above .500 one time during that span. The latest 2021 NFL odds list the over-under for Las Vegas' total wins at 7.5. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under five wins for the Detroit Lions. The Lions are on the longest run without a postseason victory in the NFC, as they last won a playoff game in 1992. Detroit has made just three postseason appearances since 1999, and new head coach Dan Campbell will become the fourth man in the role in five years. It will be a tough road ahead for Campbell and the Lions after they traded away longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason and also lost their two best wide receivers.

Jared Goff could prove to be a downgrade from Stafford, especially lacking the type of playmakers he had to work with in Los Angeles. The Lions do have promising pieces in tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D'Andre Swift, but the rest of the offensive skill position cast appears to be questionable. Detroit added veteran Michael Brockers and more potentially impactful defensive linemen early in the draft, but those moves won't make a strong difference in the Lions' overall outlook.

2021 NFL win totals