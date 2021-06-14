The New England Patriots took a hard fall in their first year without Tom Brady, as they failed to finish with a winning record for the first time since the 2000 season. New England also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Patriots have tried to boost an offense that ranked 27th in the league last season, adding tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and drafting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the first round to push Cam Newton. After the Patriots went 7-9 last year, William Hill Sportsbook has pegged them for nine victories, right in the middle of the league's 2021 NFL win totals.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins appear to be on the verge of becoming a strong playoff contender and could end a postseason victory drought that dates back to the 2000 season. In 2020, the Dolphins doubled their win total from five to 10 in their second year under Brian Flores, and Tua Tagovailoa appears set to improve on a shaky rookie season. The latest 2021 NFL odds list the over-under for Miami's total wins at nine. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

White says you should go under six wins for the New York Jets. The team has started fresh again, bringing in former San Francisco defensive guru Robert Saleh as head coach and taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

While the defense should be better under Saleh, Wilson may struggle to make adjustments to the NFL level in his first pro season. The rookie quarterback does have promising playmakers to work with, but the offense will take time to evolve.

"I expect [Wilson] to be incredibly inconsistent as he learns to be a better decision-maker while dealing with a massive jump in competition. Saleh should have an immediate positive effect on the defense, but I don't think it'll be enough to overcome an offense I expect to struggle for most of the year," White told SportsLine.

