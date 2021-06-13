The Philadelphia Eagles missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons a year ago, and their four-win finish was the team's worst since the 2012 campaign. Philadelphia lost seven of its final eight games and the Eagles' front office reacted by firing Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson after five seasons and trading Carson Wentz. The Eagles are now rebuilding behind second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, who showed plenty of promise late last season, and new head coach Nick Sirianni, who last served as the offensive coordinator for the Colts. William Hill Sportsbook has pegged Philadelphia for seven victories, among the lowest 2021 NFL win totals.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants are coming off their fourth consecutive losing season and have made just one playoff appearance with a loss since they won Super Bowl XLVI. The Giants lost their first five games last year, but bolstered their offense heading into 2021 by adding veteran Kenny Golladay and rookie Kadarius Toney at wide receiver. The latest 2021 NFL odds list the over-under for New York's total wins at seven. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

White says you should go under 8.0 wins for the Washington Football Team. Last year's 7-9 team was the best in a soft NFC East, becoming only the third team to win a division with a losing record in a full season. Washington has not won a postseason game since 2005, but last year became the first NFL team to make the playoffs after losing seven of their first nine games.

Washington had a decisive winning record with NFL Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith at quarterback, but has now moved on to journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington had the second-best defense in the league last season and further bolstered the unit by adding Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Other teams in the division are looking better, however, and Washington has a very challenging schedule ahead.

"Washington went 5-1 with Alex Smith at QB and 2-8 with Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen, which is a good summation of the two sides of the Ryan Fitzpatrick Experience, which is a week-to-week roller coaster. Washington just barely edged Philadelphia for the second-lowest point total in the NFC," White told SportsLine.

