After years of mediocrity, the Cleveland Browns finally showed progression in 2020, winning 11 games and defeating archrival Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs. The Browns got steady play out of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who led Cleveland to its first playoff appearance in 26 years by throwing 26 touchdown passes and finishing 10th in the league in QBR. With loftier expectations in 2021 and a rock-solid ground game, Cleveland is pegged for 10 victories at Caesars Sportsbook, at the upper end of the 2021 NFL win totals.

Will the Browns continue their upward progression with an upgraded defense that includes Myles Garrett and new addition Jadeveon Clowney? Or will there be regression along the southern shore of Lake Erie, making them a fade in the latest NFL odds? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go over 10.5 wins for the Buffalo Bills. The defending AFC East champions went 13-3 last season before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game. In the process, the Bills proved they are the new kings of the division after a two-decade run at the top by the New England Patriots.

Buffalo isn't expected to regress, as the stability of a rare fourth straight season with the same coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator will continue to pay dividends. Quarterback Josh Allen became the dominant QB1 that he showed flashes of being in his first two seasons. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is arguably the best offensive skill player in the game, while the defense did the little things like keeping linebacker Matt Milano in the fold.

"A 17th game at home against Washington is definitely winnable for a championship contender," White said to SportsLine. "That should get them over this total back to the 12- to 13-win range."

How far will Los Angeles (LAR) go this season?
Win 0-1 Games
Odds +30000
Probability
0.3%
Bet $20 to win
$6020
Championship
Odds +1400
Probability
6.7%
Bet $20 to win
$300
Win 11 Games
Odds +400
Probability
20%
Bet $20 to win
$100
Win 16 Games
Odds +8000
Probability
1.2%
Bet $20 to win
$1620
Win 10 Games
Odds +375
Probability
21.1%
Bet $20 to win
$95
Win 7 Games
Odds +1100
Probability
8.3%
Bet $20 to win
$240
Win 15 Games
Odds +5000
Probability
2%
Bet $20 to win
$1020
Win 3 Games
Odds +20000
Probability
0.5%
Bet $20 to win
$4020
Win 8 Games
Odds +750
Probability
11.8%
Bet $20 to win
$170
Win 9 Games
Odds +500
Probability
16.7%
Bet $20 to win
$120
Win 13 Games
Odds +850
Probability
10.5%
Bet $20 to win
$190
Win 6 Games
Odds +2500
Probability
3.8%
Bet $20 to win
$520
Win 14 Games
Odds +1600
Probability
5.9%
Bet $20 to win
$340
Win 2 Games
Odds +25000
Probability
0.4%
Bet $20 to win
$5020
Win 4 Games
Odds +15000
Probability
0.7%
Bet $20 to win
$3020
Win 17 Games
Odds +12500
Probability
0.8%
Bet $20 to win
$2520
Win 12 Games
Odds +500
Probability
16.7%
Bet $20 to win
$120
Win 5 Games
Odds +5000
Probability
2%
Bet $20 to win
$1020
Division
Odds +300
Probability
25%
Bet $20 to win
$80
Division
Odds +450
Probability
18.2%
Bet $20 to win
$110
Division
Odds +220
Probability
31.3%
Bet $20 to win
$64
Division
Odds +180
Probability
35.7%
Bet $20 to win
$56
Conference
Odds +600
Probability
14.3%
Bet $20 to win
$140
Playoffs - Yes
Odds -190
Probability
65.5%
Bet $20 to win
$11
Playoffs - No
Odds +160
Probability
38.5%
Bet $20 to win
$52
Win Over 9.5 Games
Odds -190
Probability
65.5%
Bet $20 to win
$11
Win Over 10.5 Games
Odds +110
Probability
47.6%
Bet $20 to win
$42
Win Over 11.5 Games
Odds +180
Probability
35.7%
Bet $20 to win
$56
Win Under 9.5 Games
Odds +160
Probability
38.5%
Bet $20 to win
$52
Win Under 10.5 Games
Odds -130
Probability
56.5%
Bet $20 to win
$15
Win Under 11.5 Games
Odds -220
Probability
68.8%
Bet $20 to win
$9

2021 NFL win totals

TEAMWIN TOTALOVER/UNDER ODDS

Chiefs

12

-130/+110

Buccaneers

11.5

+100/-120

Packers

11

+105/-125

Ravens

11

-105/-115

Rams

10.5

+105/-125

Bills

10.5

-130/+110

Seahawks

10

+105/-125

49ers

10

-140/+120

Colts

10

-110/-110

Browns

10

-115/-105

Titans

9.5

+110/-130

Saints

9.5

+120/-140

Cowboys

9.5

+110/-130

Steelers

9

+105/-125

Patriots

9

-125/+105

Dolphins

9

-135/+115

Chargers

9

+105/-125

Vikings

8.5

-115/-105

Washington

8

-105/-115

Raiders

8

+115/-135

Cardinals

8

-140/+120

Broncos

7.5

+105/-125

Bears

7.5

+105/-125

Panthers

7.5

+110/-130

Eagles

7

+105/-125

Giants

7

-110/-110

Falcons

7

-115/-105

Bengals

6.5

-105/-115

Jets

6

-130/+110

Jaguars

6

-120/+110

Texans

5

+110/-130

Lions

5

-130/+110