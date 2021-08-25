After years of mediocrity, the Cleveland Browns finally showed progression in 2020, winning 11 games and defeating archrival Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs. The Browns got steady play out of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who led Cleveland to its first playoff appearance in 26 years by throwing 26 touchdown passes and finishing 10th in the league in QBR. With loftier expectations in 2021 and a rock-solid ground game, Cleveland is pegged for 10 victories at Caesars Sportsbook, at the upper end of the 2021 NFL win totals.

Will the Browns continue their upward progression with an upgraded defense that includes Myles Garrett and new addition Jadeveon Clowney? Or will there be regression along the southern shore of Lake Erie, making them a fade in the latest NFL odds? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Now, White has targeted five 2021 NFL win totals with his best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go over 10.5 wins for the Buffalo Bills. The defending AFC East champions went 13-3 last season before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game. In the process, the Bills proved they are the new kings of the division after a two-decade run at the top by the New England Patriots.

Buffalo isn't expected to regress, as the stability of a rare fourth straight season with the same coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator will continue to pay dividends. Quarterback Josh Allen became the dominant QB1 that he showed flashes of being in his first two seasons. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is arguably the best offensive skill player in the game, while the defense did the little things like keeping linebacker Matt Milano in the fold.

"A 17th game at home against Washington is definitely winnable for a championship contender," White said to SportsLine. "That should get them over this total back to the 12- to 13-win range."

How to make 2021 NFL win total picks

White also has unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, including a shocking forecast for a team that made a major change at quarterback this offseason. You can see all five of White's 2021 NFL win total bets here.

Which 2021 NFL win totals should you target? Which team is in for a rude awakening? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NFL win total picks from R.J. White, the SuperContest veteran who ended last year on a scorching 80-59 run against the spread.

2021 NFL win totals