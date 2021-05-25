The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to make changes under rookie NFL coach Urban Meyer, as news broke in recent weeks that the Jaguars signed former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow to the tight end position. Tebow was coached by Meyer at Florida and spent three years as a quarterback with the Broncos and the Jets. The 33-year-old Tebow's move to tight end is even more curious in that it is a position he never played. How should you approach the Jaguars, whose total of six victories is one of the smallest 2021 NFL win totals?

Can Meyer, Tebow, and Trevor Lawrence turn Jacksonville's fortunes around and surpass the latest NFL odds on win totals? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should pick the Bills to go over 10.5 wins. Buffalo went 13-3 and cruised to the AFC East title, eventually falling to the Chiefs in the AFC title game. Along the way, quarterback Josh Allen passed for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns with a 69.2 percent completion rate. Allen also rushed for 421 yards and a team-best eight TDs. That outburst was enough for the team to pick up the fifth year on Allen's rookie contract, securing the MVP runner-up for a 2021 campaign that will pay him $23.1 million.

The Bills also shored up their defensive line with the selection of Miami's Gregory Rousseau with the 30th overall pick. Buffalo wasn't done, though, taking Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr. with the 61st pick.

As a result of the 2020 success, Buffalo will have its hands full with an upgraded schedule. That means a brutal road schedule that includes stops in Kansas City, Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Tennessee. If Miami (10-6) or New England (7-9) sees improvement from last season, it could well be a season-long slog for victories.

"Expect (the Bills) to win one or two of those (road games), and a 17th game at home against Washington is definitely winnable for a championship-contender, White told SportsLine. "That should get them over this total and back to the 12 to 13 win range."

