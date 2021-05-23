It only took 10 weeks for the Miami Dolphins to top their 2020 NFL win total mark of six. With Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick splitting quarterback duties, Miami sailed past that number on its way to 10 victories. Fitzpatrick is now in Washington, leaving Tagovailoa as the clear-cut starter for a Miami squad listed with an over-under of nine victories in the latest 2021 NFL win totals from William Hill Sportsbook for the league's inaugural 17-game schedule.

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, is expected to begin the season as the starter for a Washington Football Team that is listed at eight total wins in the latest 2021 NFL odds. Should you go over or under on those numbers, and which other NFL win totals 2021 around the league have betting value? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should pick over 10.5 total wins for the Los Angeles Rams. Just two years removed from winning the NFC, Los Angeles made a bold move at quarterback this offseason, trading Jared Goff along with draft picks to the Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford. White tells SportsLine that "it's hard to overstate" that upgrade.

That move should give a jolt to an offense that ranked 22nd in the NFL in scoring last year. Los Angeles also returns many of the key pieces, including All-Pro selections Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, to a unit that ranked first in scoring and total defense in 2020. Even playing a rugged NFC West schedule, White has pegged the Rams as 2022 Super Bowl contenders, and he likes them to clear 10.5 wins in the process.

