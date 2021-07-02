The New England Patriots could enter the 2021 season listing veteran former NFL MVP Cam Newton as their QB1, but how long Newton remains under center is another question. New England tabbed former Alabama standout Mac Jones as its quarterback of the future and certainly wants to see its investment paying dividends when Jones is ready to begin his NFL career. William Hill Sportsbook pegs New England for nine victories, in the middle of the league's 2021 NFL win totals.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

White says you should go over 10.5 wins for the Rams. Los Angeles upgraded its quarterback, dealing away Jared Goff for potential future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford in an attempt to improve a scoring offense that ranked 22nd in the NFL last season. Stafford was 12th in the league last season in passing yards (4,048) and passing touchdowns (26).

The Rams hang their hat on a ferocious defense led by three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, the lynchpin of a unit that allowed an NFL-low average of 18.5 points per game. Defensive lineman Michael Brockers was dealt to Detroit to clear cap space, but All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey returns to a unit that ranked No. 1 in passing yards allowed per game at 190.7.

"If the league's top scoring defense can avoid completely falling off the cliff, this should be the best team in the NFC West," White said to SportsLine.

