For decades, the Chicago Bears have fielded dominant defenses, but inconsistent quarterback play has kept them from winning a championship. However, after seizing an opportunity to move up to No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Justin Fields, the franchise is hoping to turn over a new leaf at the position. With head coach Matt Nagy making it clear that Fields will be brought along slowly behind Andy Dalton, will the Bears be able to jump back into contention, and how should you approach the league's 2021 NFL win totals?

Caesars Sportsbook foresees a learning curve for Chicago, listing its win total at 7.5 in the latest 2021 NFL odds. The Bears managed to make the playoffs at 8-8 with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles at quarterback a season ago, so should you include a Bears over in your 2021 NFL futures bets as the league expands the schedule to 17 games? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go over 10.5 wins for the Rams. When Sean McVay was hired as head coach, the Rams ranked first and second in scoring his first two seasons at the helm. In that second season, Los Angeles advanced to the Super Bowl behind a dominant unit that averaged 32.9 points and 421.1 yards per game.

In the two seasons since, Jared Goff regressed and the Rams' offense slipped to 11th in scoring offense and then 22nd last year. However, McVay and the Rams' front office took extreme steps to stop the backslide by shipping Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. With the Rams' defense evolving into the best in the NFL while the offense eroded, Los Angeles is hoping to have the type of balance that will allow them to get back to the Super Bowl.

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are arguably the best players at their respective positions. Donald had 13.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits, while Ramsey earned first-team All-Pro honors by locking down half the field. Their ability to disrupt a game combined with Stafford opening up McVay's playbook are major reasons why White likes the Rams to cruise past 10.5 wins and thinks that they could challenge for the NFL title for the second time in four years.

