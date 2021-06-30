The Cleveland Browns broke through in 2020, winning 11 games to make their first playoff appearance since 2002 and defeating the rival Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round. Now, they'll look to take another step towards bringing Cleveland its first NFL championship since 1964. Anyone who bets 2021 NFL win totals will have to ask themselves if Cleveland can avoid regression, with the over-under for total victories listed at 10 in the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Can the return of Odell Beckham Jr. and the addition of Jadeveon Clowney elevate the Browns on both sides of the ball? Which other NFL win totals 2021 should you target as you place your NFL futures bets? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go over 10.5 wins for the Rams. After ranking first and second in the NFL in scoring during Sean McVay's first two seasons at the helm, the Rams saw their offense slide to 11th and 22nd the last two seasons. However, they made bold moves in an attempt to reverse their fortunes this offseason.

Quarterback Jared Goff was sent to the Lions along with draft picks in exchange for Matthew Stafford after he spent years toiling away on a Lions roster that simply didn't have the talent to match his potential. Now, Stafford will have considerable talent at wide receiver with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and DeSean Jackson, and will have cover from a top-10 rushing attack.

Meanwhile, the Rams' defense has evolved into the best in the NFL. With Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey heading a defense that figures to be dominant once again and Stafford revitalizing McVay's offense, White sees the Rams winning the NFC West and challenging to return to the Super Bowl.

