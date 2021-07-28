The Kansas City Chiefs fell one game short of delivering back-to-back Super Bowl titles to their fans, falling to veteran quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. But 2021 has all the markings of another stellar campaign for the defending AFC champs, as the central players in the Chiefs' offense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, are all back for more. Winning the AFC West by six games may not happen again, but should you back the Chiefs to fly over their 2021 NFL win totals?

William Hill Sportsbook lists Kansas City with a 12.5-win total in the latest NFL odds. Can Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and Co. surpass their 2020 regular-season win total, or will the rest of the league catch up in 2021? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under five wins for the Lions. Having rid themselves of coach Matt Patricia, the Lions also cast aside potential Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford in a trade that brought Rams QB Jared Goff to Detroit. Any way you slice it, that's a downgrade to an offense that was 30th in the NFL in rushing yards and relied on Stafford's arm to muster five wins in 2020.

New coach Dan Campbell doesn't just have to deal with a creaky offense, but he also has to figure out a way to shore up a Lions defense that was last in the league in points allowed, giving up an astounding 32.4 points per game. Detroit allowed a league-worst 27 rushing touchdowns last season and pressured opposing quarterbacks on a league-low 21 percent of dropbacks. The league didn't do Detroit any favors with the schedule, either, as the Lions were gifted with the sixth-most difficult slate.

"The few additions they've made on that side of the ball aren't going to drag their defense to league-average, much less elite," White told SportsLine. "Five wins seems like the ceiling for Detroit this year."

