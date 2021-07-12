The new NFL season is two months away, and with rosters starting to take shape, bettors are sizing up the 2021 NFL win totals. The Buccaneers return all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning roster a season ago, and their over-under for total victories is listed at 11.5 in the latest 2021 NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook. After going 11-5 last season, will the Bucs be able to parlay their postseason success into 12 wins or more against a tougher schedule?

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are hoping for a strong season with Dak Prescott returning from a devastating ankle injury, and their victory mark is 9.5 according to the latest NFL win totals 2021. Dallas has only managed to reach double-digit wins six times since 1999, so should you fade the Cowboys as you place your 2021 NFL bets? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

White says you should go over five wins for the Lions. Detroit is coming off a 5-11 season and only has eight wins to its name the past two years combined. Now, the Lions are in the midst of another rebuild after hiring Dan Campbell to be the head coach during the offseason and trading franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to L.A.

The move netted them Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick, but Goff has only regressed since leading the Rams to the Super Bowl, while the picks won't net them immediate help for a dilapidated roster. The offense is likely to take a significant step back with Goff under center and wide receiver Kenny Golladay leaving in free agency.

