The Tampa Bay Buccaneers closed the 2020 NFL season as the class of the league, overpowering the Kansas City Chiefs to capture Super Bowl LV. Led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady, the Buccaneers finished 11-5 behind NFC South champs New Orleans, but won four straight postseason games to earn the franchise's second world championship. Tampa Bay returns all 22 starters for a repeat run in 2021, but should you back them to sail over one of the largest 2021 NFL win totals (11.5)?

Can Brady and the Buccaneers surpass their 2020 regular-season win total, or will a tougher schedule limit Tampa Bay? How should you approach each team's 2021 NFL odds? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Now, White has targeted five 2021 NFL win totals with his best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under six wins for the Jaguars. The 2021 Jaguars, particularly on offense, will look nothing like the 2020 version. After an NFL-worst 1-15 season last year, the Jaguars invested the No. 1 overall pick on former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville didn't stop there, as they also went for Tigers running back Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick.

What doesn't change overnight is a defense that was second-worst in the league in points allowed (30.8 per game) and yards allowed (417.7 per game). Despite the flash created by new coach Urban Meyer, the top-heavy nature of the AFC South, with Tennessee and Indianapolis controlling the division, makes six wins a tall ask.



"I don't think we can count on Urban Meyer being an above-average coach, either; oftentimes, longtime college coaches struggle in the NFL, particularly early in their careers," White told SportsLine. "In order to get to seven wins, Jacksonville will have to sweep Houston, beat the Broncos and Falcons at home, go on the road and beat the Bengals and Jets, then find one more win on the rest of their schedule against average-to-great competition. I just don't see it happening."

How to make 2021 NFL win total picks

White also has unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, including a shocking forecast for a team that made a major change at quarterback this offseason. You can see all five of White's 2021 NFL win total bets here.

Which 2021 NFL win totals should you target? Which team is in for a rude awakening? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NFL win total picks from R.J. White, the SuperContest veteran who ended last year on a scorching 80-59 run against the spread.

2021 NFL win totals