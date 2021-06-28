For the first time in 15 years, there will be a new quarterback piloting the New Orleans Saints' offense. Which quarterback it will be is up in the air, as former Buccaneers starter Jameis Winston will compete with the multi-dimensional Taysom Hill to replace future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. William Hill has pegged the Saints for 9.5 victories, in the middle of the 2021 NFL win totals. Which side of the NFL odds should you take? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under six wins for the New York Jets. The Jets ended the Sam Darnold era during the offseason by trading him to the Panthers and firing head coach Adam Gase after just nine victories in two seasons. Darnold will be replaced by former BYU standout Zach Wilson, who was selected with the second overall draft pick in April.

Without any veterans in the quarterback room, the Jets have hung their offense on a player who threw for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns against an independent schedule in 2020. That means New York will have to rely on running the football with success, something the Jets have struggled with. If you combine the rushing yardage from the best seasons of the New York's four veteran backs, Tevin Coleman (800 yards), Josh Adams (511), Ty Johnson (273) and La'Mical Perine (232), they would still be over 200 yards behind Derrick Henry's 2,027-yard effort last season for the Titans.

"I'm a fan of [new head coach] Robert Saleh, but I expect there will be growing pains in New York with a rookie QB," White told SportsLine. "Saleh should have an immediate positive effect on the defense, but I don't think it'll be enough to overcome an offense I expect to struggle for most of the year."

