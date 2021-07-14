The Kansas City Chiefs have been the gold standard the last three seasons, winning 38 games, two AFC titles, and a Super Bowl. However, after being beaten handily by the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, Kansas City overhauled its offensive line and now will hope that's enough to get back to the top of the mountain again in 2021. The latest 2021 NFL win totals list the Chiefs' over-under at 12, which is the highest in the league at William Hill Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers (11.5), Packers (11) and Ravens (11) are the only other franchises with NFL win totals 2021 of 11 or higher in the latest 2021 NFL odds. How should you bet the NFL's best, and which other 2021 NFL futures should you consider? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go over six wins for the New York Jets. After firing Adam Gase and abandoning the Sam Darnold project at quarterback, the Jets are turning to BYU star Zach Wilson as the new face of the franchise at quarterback, while former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the new head coach.

Wilson will surrounded with depth at wide receiver, as Corey Davis, Keelan Cole and rookie Elijah Moore join Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder. However, there isn't a proven No. 1 option in that group, while a rushing attack that ranked 23rd in the NFL last season will need to be improved.

Meanwhile, Saleh inherits a defense that ranked 26th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed. Even with C.J. Mosley returning to action and Saleh's scheme standing to improve the unit's performance, White doesn't see enough progress on the horizon to cover for an offense that will likely continue to struggle scoring.

