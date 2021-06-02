The Seattle Seahawks' 2020 season ended with an unexpected thud, as the NFC West champions fell to the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-20 home loss in the Wild Card Round. Russell Wilson vented his frustrations publicly, which led to rampant, and ultimately unfounded rumors that he might be traded. The Seahawks attempted to bolster the offense around Wilson with free agent guard Gabe Jackson, Gerald Everett and rookie wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, and William Hill Sportsbook has set Seattle's 2021 NFL win total at 10.5.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are hoping to keep up in a very challenging NFC West and improve on their 8-8 record from last season. The Cardinals' season began with much promise, as they won six of their first nine games, but Arizona missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. The Cardinals decided to bulk up their 13th-ranked defense, acquiring former Texans superstar J.J. Watt, Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler, and drafting Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins in the first round. The latest 2021 NFL odds list the over-under for Arizona's total wins at 8, with Kyler Murray looking to lead the Cardinals to a winning season for the first time in his tenure.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

White says you should go over 10.5 wins (+110) for the Los Angeles Rams. Last year's Rams led the NFL in total defense and topped the NFC with 53 sacks. But 10 wins and a playoff victory was not enough for Sean McVay and owner Stan Kroenke, so Los Angeles made a huge move to elevate the offense, trading for longtime Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams are looking to return to the Super Bowl after missing the big game in the last two years, and are hoping that Stafford can guide them there after giving up on Jared Goff and sending him away in the trade to get the ex-Lion. He'll have a very good supporting cast around him with the Rams, as Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp lead a deep receiving crew, and second-year running back Cam Akers looks like a breakout candidate who can support Stafford as a runner and pass-catcher. The top players on defense just have to stay healthy for Los Angeles to make a deep playoff run.

"It's hard to overstate the upgrade from Goff to Stafford at the quarterback position, and the veteran should immediately upgrade an offense that was 22nd in the league in scoring last year," White told SportsLine. "If the league's top scoring defense can avoid completely falling off the cliff, this should be the best team in the NFC West."

