The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the worst teams of the past decade-plus and are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The Jaguars have logged one winning season since 2007, and that was the only time they made the playoffs during that span. Last year, Jacksonville suffered through a 15-game losing streak en route to its first-ever one win season. The tradeoff was drafting quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall and possibly changing the direction of the franchise. However, William Hill Sportsbook has forecasted just six victories for the club, one of the lowest 2021 NFL win totals.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears have not won a playoff game since 2010 and made it to the postseason just twice since then. The Bears also have a new future at quarterback after ending the Mitchell Trubisky project, which lasted for four seasons. Chicago moved up to the No. 11 spot to land Josh Fields with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Veteran Andy Dalton has a chance to open the season as the starter, but there is renewed hope in Chicago. The latest NFL odds list the over-under for Chicago's total wins at 7.5. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under six wins for the New York Jets. After enduring through one of the worst seasons in team history and ending the tenure of Adam Gase, New York has started to rebuild with an eye on returning to respectability. The first step on the road to relevancy was to take quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson is emblematic of a hopeful new beginning after Sam Darnold was shipped off to Carolina.

Even though the Jets have added Wilson, there will certainly be many bumps this season. New head coach Robert Saleh should boost the outlook of the defense, but initial expectations should not be too high for Wilson and his promising but inexperienced crew of playmakers that includes wide receivers Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore, and running back Michael Carter.

2021 NFL win totals