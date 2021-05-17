Betting over-unders for 2021 NFL win totals will be a popular option for NFL futures wagering. Now that the Draft has passed, most books have released their NFL odds on projected win totals for each team. This year, the numbers will be inflated as the NFL moves to an expanded 17-game schedule. The Saints went 12-4 a season ago, but after Drew Brees retired during the offseason, their over-under for total wins has dropped to 9.5 at William Hill Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, with many expecting the 49ers to contend again in the NFC West after an injury-ravaged season led to a 6-10 record, the latest 2021 NFL odds list their over-under at 10. Can the Saints adjust quickly enough to life without Brees to get to double-digit wins? Can a healthier roster get the 49ers to the same threshold? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Now, White has targeted five 2021 NFL win totals with his best bets following the Draft. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under eight wins for the Washington Football Team. Washington is hoping that Ryan Fitzpatrick can provide more playmaking ability at quarterback after starting Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen in 2020.

However, Fitzpatrick's inconsistency could be a downfall after Smith's effective game management put Washington in the best position to succeed last season. The defense finished fourth in the league in points allowed and second in yards allowed, but that was while playing a fourth-place schedule. Now, they'll play a first-place schedule that includes offenses like the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Saints, Seahawks, and Bills.

"Washington just barely edged Philadelphia for the second-lowest point total in the NFC, and the division should be much stronger this year with Dak Prescott and a large number of Eagles returning to good health," White told SportsLine. "Fade this team to finish with a winning record."

How to make 2021 NFL win total picks

White also has unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, including a shocking forecast for a team that made a major change at quarterback this offseason. You can see all five of White's 2021 NFL win total bets here.

Which 2021 NFL win totals should you target? Which team is in for a rude awakening? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NFL win total picks from R.J. White, the SuperContest veteran who ended last year on a scorching 80-59 run against the spread.

