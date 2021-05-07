Despite making the playoffs last season, the Chicago Bears sprung at the opportunity to select quarterback Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, Fields will battle with Andy Dalton and Nick Foles for the team's starting job, but oddsmakers appear skeptical about how smooth a transition it will be. After going 8-8 a season ago, William Hill Sportsbook has set Chicago's over-under at 7.5 in the latest 2021 NFL win totals despite the league adding a 17th game to the schedule.

Meanwhile, the 49ers traded up to take Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick to compete with Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the latest 2021 NFL odds list the over-under for San Francisco's total wins at 10, as a healthier defense should vault the 49ers back into contention. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go over 10.5 wins for the Buffalo Bills. With quarterback Josh Allen taking a significant step forward in his third season as a starter, the Bills turned in a 13-3 season to end the Patriots' 11-season stranglehold on the AFC East.

Now, the Bills will be forced to take on a first-place schedule, but this is a roster that was already constructed to compete with the best in the conference. The Bills added Emmanuel Sanders to a receiving corps that already includes Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and used the draft to add needed depth in the trenches.

"The Bills strengthened their roster this offseason after a 13-3 year, and while we should expect some regression, I don't see any reason to peg them for fewer than 11 wins if their key offensive talent remains healthy," White told SportsLine.

