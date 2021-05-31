It has been a dramatic offseason for the Green Bay Packers, mainly centered around whether Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, be traded or possibly retire. Green Bay took the NFC North for the second consecutive season with a 13-3 record, but the frustration mounted for the superstar quarterback when the Packers lost in the NFC title game for the second straight year. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Green Bay's three-time MVP, William Hill Sportsbook has set Green Bay's 2021 NFL win total at 10.5.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in the NFC North after going 7-9 last season. It was the Vikings' worst record since the 2014 season and a definite downturn after the Minnesota won 10 games in the previous season. The front office may be starting to consider life without Kirk Cousins, who has led the Vikings to just one playoff win in three seasons. The latest 2021 NFL odds list the over-under for Minnesota's total wins at 8.5, with Cousins feeling added pressure after the Vikings drafted Kellen Mond in the third round.

Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals on those teams or any others, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

White says you should go under five wins (-110) for the Detroit Lions. The team is coming off four consecutive losing seasons, and the Lions have only won eight games in the last two seasons. The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia, and most notably traded away longtime star quarterback Matthew Stafford, who never led Detroit to a playoff win in 12 seasons.

Now the Lions' new head coach, Dan Campbell, will try to turn around a franchise with a consistently dismal outlook, as the Lions have not won a postseason game since 1991. It will not be easy to get anywhere near such a goal in Campbell's first season, as Detroit will likely not even be able to achieve respectability. Detroit lost top wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in the offseason and Jared Goff's top wideout heading into 2021 is Tyrell Williams, who had 651 receiving yards last year.

"Building a winner in Detroit is going to be a multiyear process after trading longtime franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, and expect 2021 to be a learning experience for new coach Dan Campbell," White told SportsLine. "Without much firepower in a passing game that's being led by Jared Goff, the Lions will have to play superb defense to remain in games.

"They finished last in the league in points allowed last year. The few additions they've made on that side of the ball aren't going to drag their defense to league-average, much less elite."

2021 NFL win totals