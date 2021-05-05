The NFL Draft is in the books and while there's still nearly four months before the season begins, rosters are beginning to take shape. William Hill Sportsbook and others released their 2021 NFL win totals, and betting those over-unders will look different this season with the NFL schedule now featuring 17 regular season games. The Buccaneers currently have an over-under of 11.5 victories in their latest 2021 NFL win total picks following a Super Bowl run.

After going 11-5 against a third-place schedule, can the Bucs reach 12 wins and pay out +100 for their over bettors? The 2021 NFL odds will move as rosters continue to change, so which 2021 NFL win totals should you jump on while there's still value? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under six wins for the New York Jets (+105). The Jets will enter the 2021 season with a new head coach and new starting quarterback after parting ways with Adam Gase and trading Sam Darnold to the Panthers.

Now, Robert Saleh will steward a new era in New York with BYU star Zach Wilson taking over at quarterback after the Jets made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While Wilson showed impressive athleticism, accuracy and the ability to throw from virtually any platform during his time in college, White expects a significant learning curve.

"I'm a fan of Robert Saleh, but I expect there will be growing pains in New York with a rookie QB in Zach Wilson that I expect to be incredibly inconsistent as he learns to be a better decision-maker while dealing with a massive jump in competition," White told SportsLine. "Saleh should have an immediate positive effect on the defense, but I don't think it'll be enough to overcome an offense I expect to struggle for most of the year."

How to make 2021 NFL win total picks

