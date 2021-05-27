Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their Super Bowl title defense with a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 9. Tampa Bay will return all 22 Super Bowl starters this season, and William Hill Sportsbook opened the Bucs' 2021 NFL win total at 11.5, a half-game less than the Chiefs. Brady is a stellar 9-0-2 against his preseason win total since 2010, but will he lead Tampa Bay to 12 regular season wins in 2021?

Meanwhile, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to rehab from a season-ending right ankle injury he suffered in Week 5. At the time of his injury, Prescott was leading the NFL in passing with 1,856 passing yards to go with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Dallas' preseason win total currently sits at 9.5 according to the latest 2021 NFL odds. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should pick the under six total wins for the New York Jets. The Jets decided to trade quarterback Sam Darnold this offseason, and went on to draft BYU's Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Wilson had a sensational junior season at BYU, throwing for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. However, rookie quarterbacks often struggle in their first season given the leap of competition, and New York doesn't have a clear-cut No. 1 receiver with Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, and Jamison Crowder among his top pass catching options.

"I'm a fan of Robert Saleh, but I expect there will be growing pains in New York with a rookie QB that I expect to be incredibly inconsistent as he learns to be a better decision-maker while dealing with a massive jump in competition," White told SportsLine. "The Jets should be able to pick up a few wins at home with teams like the Bengals and Jaguars on the docket, but the ceiling for me is 5-12 unless things come together quicker than expected."

