The 2021 NFL schedule has officially been released and bettors are going through it week-by-week and trying to get a grasp on what to expect from all 32 teams in 2021. NFL win totals are always one of the most popular forms of NFL futures betting, and with rosters taking shape following the 2021 NFL Draft and schedules now locked, this is a great time to take advantage NFL over-unders that might be off. The 49ers are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season where their defense was decimated by injury, but William Hill Sportsbook is expecting a big bounce back with San Francisco's over-under for total wins set at 10 in the latest NFL odds.

Can better health and the addition of Trey Lance into the quarterback room help them improve by four wins in a division that includes playoff teams like the Seahawks and Rams as well as the up-and-coming Cardinals? Meanwhile, the Buccaneers retained all 22 starters from an 11-5 team that won the Super Bowl, but which side of their win total (11.5) should you be on in a new 17-game season with a first-place schedule to contend with? Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under eight wins for the Washington Football Team (+100). Washington was the best team in the worst division in football last season, winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record before losing to the Buccaneers at home in the Wild Card Round. But while Washington played inspired football down the stretch to win the division and should be marginally improved at quarterback with Ryan Fitzpatrick replacing Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen, it will also face some significant obstacles.

The Cowboys will welcome Dak Prescott back after his devastating ankle injury last season and they should have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFC again with better health on the offensive line. Meanwhile, the Giants could be dynamic on that side of the ball as well with Kenny Golladay and first-round pick Kadarius Toney joining a skill group that already includes Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram. Even the Eagles have the potential to be better offensively with Jalen Hurts giving them more playmaking ability at quarterback.

Add in battles with the Chiefs, Packers, Buccaneers and Seahawks, and it's hard to see where Washington finds eight wins unless the offense becomes significantly more productive. Fitzpatrick alone doesn't feel like enough to guarantee that and getting even money on the under presents some value.

