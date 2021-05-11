The band is back together in Tampa after the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers retained all 22 starters from last season's squad. They will attempt to become the first team since the 2004 Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions, with Tom Brady also quarterbacking that team. William Hill Sportsbook projects the Bucs for 11.5 victories, one of the highest 2021 NFL win totals in the league. The Buccaneers won 11 games last season, but the NFL schedule will expand to 17 games this year. Which 2021 NFL picks should you make?

Brady's former Patriots team has a 2021 NFL win projection of nine as they look to bounce back from missing the postseason for the first time in a dozen years. New England and Tampa will meet this season, with the outcome going a long way in determining if these teams reach their projected NFL win totals 2021. Before making any NFL picks on 2021 season-long win totals, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Beyond his weekly SuperContest column, While consistently crushes the NFL. Along with ending the 2020 season as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, he went 354-295-22 on NFL picks against the spread from 2017-20, returning $2,613 to $100 players. White has many years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, beginning with Super Bowl XXV, and it shows in his insightful writeups and winning NFL picks.

Now, White has targeted five 2021 NFL win totals with his best bets following the Draft. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2021 NFL win total predictions

White says you should go under eight wins for the Washington Football Team. Last year, Alex Smith went 5-1 and brought consistency to the quarterback position, but consistency has never been associated with new QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 17-year veteran is on his ninth NFL team and doesn't have a winning record in any of his previous eight stops.

Washington's path through the NFC East should be harder with Dak Prescott returning for Dallas, in addition to expected progressions for young quarterbacks Daniel Jones of the Giants and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles. The real test will come outside the division since Washington will play a rugged first-place schedule.

"Washington has a brutal home non-conference schedule (Chiefs, Bucs, Saints, Seahawks, Chargers)," White told SportsLine, "and the additional 17th game is at Buffalo."

How to make 2021 NFL win total picks

White also has unearthed major discrepancies for four other NFL clubs, including a shocking forecast for a team that made a major change at quarterback this offseason. You can see all five of White's 2021 NFL win total bets here.

Which 2021 NFL win totals should you target? Which team is in for a rude awakening? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NFL win total picks from R.J. White, the SuperContest veteran who ended last year on a scorching 80-59 run against the spread.

2021 NFL win totals