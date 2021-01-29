The 2021 Pro Bowl won't be played in its typical all-star game format, the first time the NFL won't hold the game since 1949 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's Pro Bowl was scheduled to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas the week prior to the Super Bowl, but those plans were canceled in October (the 2022 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas).

The Pro Bowl will still be played, albeit in a unique style format. The game will be played on "Madden NFL 21," as some of the best players in the league will be facing each other virtually with the rosters selected in December.

First things first, here's how you can watch this year's Pro Bowl celebration (and be sure to watch Super Bowl LV for free on the CBS Sports App):

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 31 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Virtually

TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: NFL YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels

What is the NFL Pro Bowl celebration?

Since the Pro Bowl cannot be played, the NFL will conduct a virtual event comprised of celebrities and fans to fit the three-hour broadcast window that the game would typically occupy. The special will start at 3 p.m. with round-table discussions comprised of NFL legends, highlights from the week's Verzuz matchups, top highlights from throughout the season, and a special Pro Bowl edition of Next Generations where Joey Bosa and DeAndre Hopkins will break down game footage and discuss the proper way to play with rising youth football stars.

To cap off the day, a virtual Pro Bowl on "Madden NFL 21" will be played at 5 p.m. ET.

About that 'Madden NFL 21' event

Both rosters selected for the Pro Bowl will face off on "Madden NFL 21" in a battle for conference bragging rights. The game will feature Snoop Dogg (rapper), Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans quarterback), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans running back) and Keyshawn Johnson (retired NFL receiver) competing for the AFC, while Bubba Wallace (NASCAR Cup Series driver), Marshawn Lynch (retired NFL running back), Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals quarterback) and Jamal Adams (Seattle Seahawks defensive back) will play for the NFC.

The two teams, featuring Watson and Murray (both Pro Bowl selections at quarterback) as leaders, will play Madden from their homes using the official Pro Bowl rosters with a new competitor tapping in to play each quarter.

Michael Strahan and Charissa Thompson will host the Sunday event with popular streamers Ninja, FaZe Swagg, AustinShow and AMP also hosting live watch parties on their channels Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. The event will air again on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET and 12:30 a.m. ET.

Rosters

Here are the rosters for the Pro Bowl this year (there will be no replacements for Super Bowl participants):

AFC Pro Bowl roster

*starter

NFC Pro Bowl roster

*Starter