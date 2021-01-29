Since 1950, the Senior Bowl has served as college football's all-star game featuring NFL draft hopefuls. While the Senior Bowl provides college seniors with another opportunity to make a strong impression on NFL teams, it's also a chance for the players to play with the country's other standout seniors while building new relationships during the final chapter of their collegiate careers.

Before we preview this year's Senior Bowl, he's how you can follow the action in real-time.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 30 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports Live Blog

Preview

Brian Flores and the rest of the Miami Dolphins' staff will coach the National team. Matt Rhule and the Panthers' staff is coaching the American team. The Dolphins, whose 10-6 record last season was almost good enough to make the playoffs, hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. The Panthers, who may be in the market for a quarterback, have the No. 8 overall pick.

Flores' roster includes several top prospects such as Alabama running back Najee Harris, Alabama receiver (and Heisman Trophy winner) DeVonta Smith, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma lineman Creed Humphrey, and Pittsburgh pass rusher Patrick Jones II. The Dolphins are likely taking a close look at Smith, who played some of his college career with current Miami quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Smith, whose injury will likely keep him from playing, recently acknowledged that he and Tagovailoa have discussed the prospect of playing with one another at the next level.

The American team will field some of the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft. Teams looking to draft a lineman will surely be keeping an eye on Alabama offensive guard Deonte Brown, Kentucky center Drake Jackson, Tennessee guard Trey Smith, and Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood. This group will look to protect Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who raised eyebrows with his initial practices during the week.

"The thing you see about Mac right off the bat, he's a gamer," Rhule said of Jones, via Alabama.com. "He's got a great presence about him. He loves the moment, loves the competition. So there's not much doubt that he has that quarterback swagger that you can feel when you're on the field."

Jones will likely look early and often to Florida receiver Kadarius Toney, who is currently being projected as an early Day 3 draft pick. Defensively, the American team boasts several promising prospects in UAB pass rusher Jordan Smith, USC defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu, and UCF cornerback Aaron Robinson.

With no NFL combine, there is a heightened importance for players to perform well at this year's Senior Bowl. Following Saturday's game, most players will have pro days at their respective schools before this year's NFL draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 29.