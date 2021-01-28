Andy Reid will be coaching in his third Super Bowl after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their second consecutive appearance in the NFL championship game, becoming just the 12th head coach to coach in three Super Bowls. Reid will accomplish an interesting feat with all three of his Super Bowl appearances, becoming the only head coach to coach a Super Bowl in all three of the Florida cities to host a Super Bowl.

Here are the three Super Bowls Reid has coached in -- and the three Super Bowl sites.

Super Bowl XXXIX (Jacksonville, Florida): TIAA Bank Field (previously Alltel Stadium when Reid coached the game)

TIAA Bank Field (previously Alltel Stadium when Reid coached the game) Super Bowl LIV (Miami, Florida): Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Super Bowl LV: (Tampa, Florida): Raymond James Stadium

Reid coached against Bill Belichick in Super Bowl XXXIX, the only Super Bowl ever to be played in Jacksonville. Oddly enough, that's the only Florida Super Bowl Belichick was a head coach in. The New England Patriots' eight other Super Bowls where Belichick was their head coach were in Arizona (twice), Texas (twice), Minnesota (once), Louisiana (once), Indiana (once) and Georgia (once).

Miami has hosted the most Super Bowls with 11, six of which have been played at Hard Rock Stadium -- but none in 10 years before Super Bowl LIV last year. Tampa's last Super Bowl was in 2009 (Super Bowl XLIII) and Super Bowl LV will be the city's fifth Super Bowl -- and the third at Raymond James Stadium.

Three Florida teams are currently in the NFL in the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- all of which have stadiums that have hosted Super Bowls. Reid is the lone wolf to have coached in all three current Florida NFL stadiums in a Super Bowl.