Bruce Arians had a long journey to finally become an NFL head coach, facing many trials and tribulations along the way. Arians was sone of the most successful head coaches in Arizona Cardinals history despite never making a Super Bowl with the franchise. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and Tom Brady -- ended up being the right fit for Arians as he led the franchise to the Super Bowl in his second season as a head coach.

At 68 years and 127 days (which will be his age on Super Bowl Sunday), Arians will be the second-oldest head coach in Super Bowl history -- and the oldest head coach to make his first appearance in the Super Bowl. Arians has made the Super Bowl in his seventh season as a head coach, compiling a 67-44-1 record in his career with the Cardinals and Buccaneers (4-2 in playoffs).

Despite being 68 years old, Arians already admitted he has no plans to retire if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl. If Tampa Bay wins, Arians will be the oldest head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl. He'll be the second-oldest coach to win a championship, as George Halas still holds the record at 68 years and 331 days when the Chicago Bears won the NFL Championship in 1963.

Here's how the three oldest coaches fared in their Super Bowl appearance (before Arians makes his Super Bowl debut):

Marv Levy (Super Bowl XXVIII)

Age of Super Bowl: 68 years, 180 days

The Buffalo Bills were making their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance when Levy coached in his final Super Bowl, facing the Dallas Cowboys for the second consecutive year. Buffalo led 13-6 at halftime before being shutout in the second half of a 30-13 loss. A Thurman Thomas fumble returned by James Washington for a 46-yard touchdown in the opening minute of the second half doomed the Bills.

Marv Levy (Super Bowl XXVII)

Age of Super Bowl: 67 years, 181 days

Before Arians, Levy was No. 1 and No. 2 on this list. Buffalo's third consecutive Super Bowl appearance was a disaster as the Bills fell to the Cowboys 52-17. Buffalo actually led 7-0 to start the game and only trailed 14-10 before being outscored 38-7 the rest of the way. Bills quarterback Jim Kelly was injured early in the second quarter and Frank Reich finished the game.

Bill Belichick (Super Bowl LIII)

Age of Super Bowl: 66 years, 293 days

The oldest coach ever to win the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots had a standout defensive performance in a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Belichick earned his sixth Super Bowl title as a head coach as Tom Brady's 29-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski midway through the fourth quarter set Sony Michel up for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:02 to play. The title was Brady's sixth -- the most for a quarterback in Super Bowl history.