Leonard Fournette has been in the starting lineup ever since the Buccaneers' Week 12 loss to the Chiefs. During the third quarter of Super Bowl LV, Fournette showed millions of fans why.

With Tampa Bay enjoying a 21-9 third quarter lead, Fournette ran to the right, followed a key block by guard Ali Marpet and raced 27 yards to pay dirt. The score was Fournette's fourth in four games during the 2020 postseason. He now joins Terrell Davis and Larry Fitzgerald as the only players to score touchdowns in four games during the postseason.

Davis did so during the Broncos' 1997 Super Bowl run. In four playoff wins, Davis rushed for 184, 101, 139 and 157 yards to help Denver win its first Super Bowl. In Denver's 31-24 win over the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII, Davis became the first player in Super Bowl history to run for three touchdowns. Eleven years later, Fitzgerald caught 30 passes for 546 yards and seven touchdowns in the Cardinals' four postseason games. In Super Bowl XLIII, Fitzgerald's 127 yards and two touchdowns helped Arizona take a 23-20 lead late in the game. Fitzgerald's magic, however, was eclipsed by Ben Roethlisberger, whose last-minute touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes gave the Steelers a four-point victory.

In the Buccaneers' first three playoff games, Fournette amassed 313 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. And while he hasn't always been Buccaneers' featured back, Fournette said that Antonio Brown's early encouragement has paid dividends.

"You don't know the talks, the little talks that we have with each other," Fournette said of Brown during Super Bowl week. "How [far] that goes for me, and understanding and trusting the process. When I first got here, he was like, 'You know you're a baller. Your time will come.' He kept telling me that, over and over and over. And it's paying off, as you can see."