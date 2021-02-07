The most expensive part of attending a Super Bowl is definitely buying the ticket, but even after you've acquired one of those, things aren't going to get much cheaper and that's because nearly everything about the game is expensive, even the concessions.

For anyone who shows up hungry to Raymond James Stadium for the game, there's a good chance that they're going to spend north of $100 and that's because the food and drink prices at Super Bowl LV are astronomical.

Let's start with the food. If you want a simple Reuben sandwich, that's going to cost you $18. If you want to save some money, you could always go with a roasted turkey sandwich, which costs only $15. If you're against paying more than $10 for food, then you can always get a hot dog, which is a steal -- at least in Super Bowl prices -- at only $8.

If you want something more substantial than a sandwich you can go with the BBQ platter, but that will set you back $22. If you don't want the entire platter, you can get either a pulled pork sandwich or a brisket sandwich, which each cost $18.

The best deal at the game might be the cheeseburger, which is selling for just $10. However, if you want to add fries, that's going to cost you $9 more, so maybe it's not a good deal. If you're trying to keep things cheap, but you don't want a hot dog, you could get a pretzel ($8), some peanuts ($7) or a refillable bin of popcorn ($14). Personally, I'd go with the popcorn and refill that thing 75 times just to make sure I got my money's worth.

Of course, if you eat all of this food, you're going to need to wash all of it down and if you want to do that, your cheapest option is a water, which costs $5. You can also get a refillable souvenir cup of soda for $14.

Since half the fun of watching football is drinking, you're probably wondering how much alcohol costs at the game this year. If you want a regular-sized domestic draft, that will cost you $13 ($14 for a premium). If you want to go big, you can get the large draft for $16, and I have to say, that seems like a much better deal. You can also get wine ($13) or a frozen drink ($18), but those won't be cheap, either.

If I was at the game, I'd get a brisket sandwich ($18), a large draft beer ($16), and a water ($5) to start things off, so I'd be out $39 before I even sat down. If you're there with one other person, you can go ahead and double that number. If you're attending with a family of four, you should just go ahead and sign over your next paycheck to the NFL.

If you want a closer look at the concession prices be sure to scroll through the photos below.