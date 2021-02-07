In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sports world has looked completely different over the last year. Even Super Bowl LV isn't immune to these changes. It won't look like the Super Bowl normally does, even though there will be a certain amount of fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium when the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers on Sunday. That limited supply of tickets has impacted greatly how much it will cost to be on hand of the game.

As of Friday afternoon, the average price of a ticket is $6,200, which has dropped 18 percent over the last 48 hours. This is compared to the $6,381 that fans were paying on average at this point for last year's Super Bowl.

Still, that $6,200 average ticket price for the game on Sunday is larger than the majority of average Super Bowl price tags over the past 10 years. Here's a look at the final average ticket prices for each of the last 10 Super Bowls:

StubHub spokesperson Mike Silveira broke the situation down for CBS Sports:

"As the event draws closer, we often see prices level off as the market more appropriately sets itself based on demand and inventory. With the number of tickets we're currently seeing on StubHub, we have a great selection for buyers and we anticipate we are largely seeing a price point that won't change drastically. There is also a chance that perhaps prices could climb back up as traveling buyers purchase their tickets in the next 48 hours and local Tampa buyers start purchasing. This is such a unique event this year – more so than ever – with such an intimate audience that we strongly suggest fans buy sooner than later before ticket supply diminishes."

There are currently 1,000 tickets available with just four days remaining until Super Bowl LV. Compared to last year's Super Bowl, there were 3,200 tickets available with four days remaining until the game.

The cheapest ticket price into Raymond James Stadium currently stands at $4,000, which is 15 percent lower than the $4,700 price tag last year -- a 22 percent drop from two days ago.

As far as the geography of ticket buyers goes, fans from 32 states are purchasing tickets and will travel for Super Bowl LV. Florida residents are buying the most tickets at a 30 percent rate, while Texas comes in second with 9 percent of the ticket sales. Ticket buyers from the Chiefs' home state of Missouri aren't even in the top 10 in and come in at No. 12 with just 2 percent of the sales so far.

It's also worth noting that 35 percent of the tickets are restricted, non-transferable tickets that are being given to healthcare workers. In addition, StubHub is only selling tickets through mobile phones, which allows fans to trust where their tickets are coming from.

Super Bowl LV is a certain going to be a unique experience -- for people watching at home and for those at the game.