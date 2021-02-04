There appears to be some good news looming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they prepare to face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. They were forced to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field without the services of All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, but the veteran has a good shot at returning for the Big Game on Sunday. In speaking with media on Thursday, head coach Bruce Arians noted Brown has not only returned to practice, but he's trending in the right direction after seemingly going full speed through the motions.

The same goes for safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead, as well as linebacker Lavonte David.

"They all worked today and looked good," said Arians. "It's just a matter of whether they swell tomorrow."

This doesn't mean any have been given the green light just yet though, which is key to keep in mind. Arians made it clear he and the Bucs must now monitor each for potential setbacks and/or swelling to determine who will have the best chances of playing. Of course, Tampa Bay hopes all four are set for the biggest game of the season and their careers -- Brown being the only one of the four who has played in a Super Bowl.

Considering his only appearance ended in a loss, Brown wants nothing more than to finally land the first championship of his tumultuous career, and only months after potentially being ousted from the league permanently.

Like Brown, Winfield wasn't a participant in the NFC title game, but he told reporters he'd play on Sunday as he works through his ankle injury. David is battling a hamstring ailment while Whitehead nurses a shoulder issue suffered when he knocked Packers running back Aaron Jones senseless -- literally -- forcing a key fumble and ending Jones' season in the process. Having each of the three back to help combat Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs offense will be key, while a potential return of Brown would make an already potent Bucs offense that much more so, offering a more reliable option opposite Mike Evans than Chris Godwin, who is certainly capable but has also mixed in big plays with gutting drops as of late.

The presence of Brown would take some pressure off of Godwin, at best, and at the very least it would make for another weapon the Chiefs have to defend against. The final injury report on Friday will tell a more clear story on all mentioned, as the Bucs keep their fingers crossed for more good news 24 hours from now.

Super Bowl LV is almost here, and you can watch it for free on the CBS Sports App.