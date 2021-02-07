Few events in sports are as big as this. We get the Chiefs facing off with the Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes clashing with Tom Brady. Bruce Arians and Andy Reid in a battle of the brains. Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is here -- and this Super Bowl truly has it all!

Kansas City is the favorite, but it's anyone's guess as to how this one will actually play out. This year's season finale figures to be as dramatic as they come. Does Brady have a seventh championship performance in him or will the reigning champions do it again? And fortunately for us, we'll find out soon enough, when Tampa becomes the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in its own stadium.

Which devices can stream the big game? How can you tune in? We've got all the details right here:

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App

Connected devices: You can stream via CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App right on your phone and TV-connected devices. CBS All Access is also available on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV or Kindle, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, Apple TV, iPhones and iPads, Portal TV, LG TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, Xfinity Flex, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and any PC and Mac web browsers. Find a full list of devices here.

How to watch pregame coverage

This year, CBS Sports is offering extensive access to pregame Super Bowl LV coverage.

CBS is providing viewers with seven hours of Super Bowl pregame coverage on Sunday, beginning with That Other Pregame Show (11:30 a.m. ET); followed by NFL Films special, Road to the Super Bowl (Noon, ET); Tony goes to the Super Bowl (1 p.m., ET), The Super Bowl Today (2 p.m., ET) and Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show (6 p.m., ET).

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available for free across digital platforms, services and connected devices, will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS Sports' live stream of the game. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS Sports HQ will deliver on-site programming and reports throughout each day, and on game day will stream live pregame coverage, plus postgame analysis and highlights.

Starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, CBS Sports' streaming coverage will also be available to viewers across an expanded lineup of platforms and devices, including unauthenticated at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.