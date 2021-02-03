A rare Super Bowl featuring former Super Bowl MVPs will take place when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs collide with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The 43-year-old Brady has won a record four Super Bowl MVP awards, while Mahomes has won one. Sunday's showdown will be just the second Super Bowl matching starting quarterbacks who had previously won the award. The only other matchup came in Super Bowl XLVI when Brady faced Eli Manning.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. William Hill Sportsbook lists Mahomes as the -120 favorite in the 2021 Super Bowl LV MVP odds, while Brady is the +200 second choice. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce are both going off at +1100, while there are dozens of other 2021 Super Bowl MVP long shots to consider as well. Before locking in any 2021 Super Bowl MVP picks or bets, be sure to see what SportsLine's Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. In the 2019 season, he went 58-39 on his against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of more than $1,500. He enters the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 22-12 run on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has broken down the Super Bowl 55 MVP odds from every angle.

Top 2021 Super Bowl MVP picks

Hartstein isn't high on Hill, even though he's listed third in the Super Bowl LV MVP odds at +1100 and finished with 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City's 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers in Week 12. Kansas City's speedy receiver is having a terrific postseason, with 17 receptions for 282 yards, averaging 16.5 yards per catch. He's coming off a strong showing in the AFC Championship Game, hauling in nine receptions for 172 yards.

But Tampa Bay has shown it is well equipped to defend Hill and his big plays. The Buccaneers allowed just 46 passing plays of 20 yards or longer during the regular season. That ranked as the 10th fewest in the league. After their Week 13 bye, the Buccaneers were much better, giving up just eight passing plays of 20 yards or more, which was tied for the fewest in the NFL.

He is also fading Kelce, who is listed third in the MVP odds at +1100. The 6-foot-5 chain-mover is in the midst of his best year, ranking second in the league in receiving yards (1,416) and fifth in receptions (105) during the regular season. In the AFC Championship Game against Buffalo, Kelce had a game-high 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

But in the previous matchup against Tampa Bay, Kelce had 82 receiving yards. In 17 games this season, he had fewer than 82 receiving yards in just five. That game also was one of the five games this season in which he did not score.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl MVP picks

Instead Hartstein has found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one player in the Super Bowl LV MVP odds. He's sharing which player to back only at SportsLine.

2021 Super Bowl MVP odds

Patrick Mahomes -120

Tom Brady +190

Tyreek Hill +1100

Travis Kelce +1100

Leonard Fournette +3000

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +3000

Mike Evans +3000

Chris Godwin +3000

Shaquil Barrett +4000

Darrel Williams +4000

Tyrann Mathieu +4000

Ronald Jones +5000

Antonio Brown +5000

Frank Clark +5000

Rob Gronkowski +6000

Chris Jones +6000

Sammy Watkins +8000

Lavonte David +8000

Devin White +8000

Mecole Hardman +8000