Super Bowl Sunday will mark much more than just the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But don't worry, we've got you covered on all of the events and appearances for Super Bowl LV. Grammy-nominated artists Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will collaborate for the first time to perform the national anthem ahead of the big game at Raymond James Stadium. Grammy-award winning artist H.E.R. will also make an appearance during the pregame festivities and is scheduled to sing "America the Beautiful."

Sullivan and Church -- who come from different areas of the music scene -- will combine their unique styles for the performance: Church is an acclaimed country singer and Sullivan in a master in the R&B and pop genre. An NFL representative said partners at Roc Nation have been great in assisting with the vision of combining artists in new ways. This is only the second duet for a Super Bowl national anthem performance.

Warren "Wawa" Snipe, a Deaf rapper and recording artist, will perform the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

This Super Bowl will look unlike any other in many ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and, while NFL representatives say there will be slight differences in the pregame performances, fans will still be in store for the same level of entertainment they are used to.

Fans can also expect the league to honor those who have sacrificed during the pandemic, such as frontline workers. The NFL previously announced that The Weeknd will be the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performer.

