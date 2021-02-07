In addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battling it out with the Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LV will feature an array of performances you won't want to miss. And we've got you covered on all the events and appearances happening Sunday! Grammy-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will collaborate for the first time to perform the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Grammy-award winning artist H.E.R. will also make an appearance during the pregame festivities and is scheduled to sing "America the Beautiful."

Despite coming from different areas of the music scene, Sullivan and Church will combine their unique styles for the performance: Sullivan is a master in the R&B and pop genre, while Church is an acclaimed country singer. An NFL representative said partners at Roc Nation have been great in assisting with the vision of combining artists in new ways. Church and Sullivan will mark only the second duet for a Super Bowl national anthem performance.

Warren "Wawa" Snipe, a Deaf rapper and recording artist, will perform the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. You can watch the pregame performances, along with Super Bowl LV, for free on the CBS Sports App.

Super Bowl LV is almost here, and you can watch it for free on the CBS Sports App.

This Super Bowl will look unlike any other in many ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and, while NFL representatives say there will be slight differences in the pregame performances, fans will still be in store for the same level of entertainment they are used to.

Fans can also expect the league to honor those who have sacrificed during the pandemic, such as frontline workers. The NFL previously announced that The Weeknd will be the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performer.

Don't know the difference between Tom Brady from Greg Brady? We've got you covered. For a casual fan's guide to Super Bowl LV, click here.