Super Bowl LV is officially underway and the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. All the pregame action is behind us, including one of the most unique national anthems.

This year, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church teamed up for the national anthem. Sullivan is in the R&B and pop genre, while Church is a country singer.

Warren "Wawa" Snipe, a deaf rapper and recording artist, performed the national anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

Here is a look at the performance:

The national anthem is one prop bet that many fans bet on, though it is not on the board on U.S. sportsbooks due to concerns about potential corruption, it is still one of the most popular when offered by online and overseas sportsbooks. Another issue is with videos of the anthem rehearsals reaching the general public, meaning fans have an inside look at how long the performance will last, which did happen this year.

Fans still find a way to give their input on how long the performance will last.

SportsLine says for this year "Oddsmakers set a length for the Super Bowl national anthem -- this year the number is typically around two minutes -- and bettors can decide whether they think the singers will finish their final note over or under that number."

The performance ended up lasting well over 2 minutes and 10 seconds, which favors the over bettors.

The national anthem was performed with COVID-19 protocols in mind. The performers were not right next to each other for the anthem and were on their on small stage.

H.E.R. also performed ahead of the game, singing "America the Beautiful."

The game is being broadcast on CBS. The Bucs are the first team to play at home for the Super Bowl and the Chiefs could become the first team in over a decade to go back-to-back with championship wins.