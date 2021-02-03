The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated defensively in their only trip to the Super Bowl, and they will hope to follow that blueprint when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's 2021 Super Bowl. The Buccaneers (14-5) had five interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, in a 48-21 rout of the Raiders and their top-ranked offense in Super Bowl 37. Now, the Bucs will face Kansas City (16-2) and its No. 1 offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Tom Brady also will have a say in the outcome, as the six-time champion will guide the league's No. 2 aerial attack into Super Bowl 55.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a three-point favorite in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds, while the over-under is 56, down one from the opener.

Now, White has broken down the Super Bowl 2021 odds from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs:



2021 Super Bowl spread: Kansas City -3

2021 Super Bowl over-under: 56

2021 Super Bowl money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: TE Travis Kelce has at least seven catches in 10 straight games

TB: QB Tom Brady has thrown for at least 250 yards in 12 games this season

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 4-1 against the spread in its last five playoff games, and Mahomes should exploit Tampa Bay's suspect secondary. Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL and has 282 yards in two playoff games. Tight end Travis Kelce also has topped 100 yards in both games and has a team-high 21 catches and three TDs. The Bucs ranked 21st against the pass during the regular season, while Kansas City's offense ranked first through the air.

Mahomes averaged more than 336 passing yards this season and is just shy of 300 in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. He is completing more than 73 percent of his throws in the postseason with four TD passes and no interceptions. The Chiefs had two interceptions of Brady in the Week 12 meeting on their way to 22 takeaways during the regular season.

Tyrann Mathieu (seven interceptions) leads a strong secondary, while Frank Clark, who had two sacks against the Bills, turns it on in big games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games against teams with winning records, and the defense has talent everywhere. It starts at linebacker, where Devin White and Lavonte David have combined for 303 tackles, 11.5 sacks and seven takeaways in 19 games. Up front, the return of 350-pound Vita Vea has bolstered the top run defense in the league, and Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett have 22 combined sacks, including five in the NFC title game.

Running back Ronald Jones ran for 978 yards during the regular season, while Leonard Fournette has 313 total yards in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. They face a Chiefs defense that ranks 21st against the run.

