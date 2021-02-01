It has been an NFL season unlike any other, but the Kansas City Chiefs will hope to finish it the same way they did last year when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. The Chiefs (16-2) beat San Francisco in last year's Super Bowl and will now return to Florida to face the Buccaneers (14-5) in Tampa. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the game's MVP a year ago, but he will have to beat the Bucs' Tom Brady, who has been named the game's top player four times.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a three-point favorite in its latest 2021 Super Bowl odds, while the over-under is 56.5.

Now, White has broken down the Super Bowl 2021 odds from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs:



2021 Super Bowl spread: Kansas City -3

2021 Super Bowl over-under: 56.5

2021 Super Bowl money line: Kansas City -170, Tampa Bay +150

KC: TE Travis Kelce has at least seven catches in 10 straight games

TB: QB Tom Brady has thrown for at least 250 yards in 12 games this season

Why the Chiefs can cover

Mahomes led the league's top passing attack, throwing for 336 yards per game. All-Pros Tyreek Hill at receiver and tight end Travis Kelce have topped 100 yards in both playoff games, with Hill averaging 16.6 yards per catch and Kelce scoring three touchdowns during the postseason.

The Bucs ranked 21st against the pass, and a suspect secondary could also struggle to contain Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins. Hardman averaged almost 14 yards per catch, while Watkins caught 37 passes in 10 games in the regular season.

Defensively, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is an impact player who has seven interceptions and Frank Clark applies steady pressure up front. The end is at his best in big moments, posting two sacks last week and putting up five in last year's playoffs.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The underdog is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams, and Mahomes can expect steady pressure. The Bucs led the NFL with nearly 16 pressures per game and had 48 sacks during the regular season (tied for fourth in NFL). Jason Pierre-Paul had a team-high 9.5 while Shaquil Barrett had eight, and they combined for five in last week's win against Buffalo. Devin White, who had nine sacks during the regular season, has turned to takeaways, with two fumble recoveries and an interception in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Running back Leonard Fournette could see plenty of action. He has at least 70 total yards and a TD in five straight playoff games and will now face the league's 21st-ranked run defense. He also has 14 receptions in the NFL Playoffs 2021, tying receiver Mike Evans for the team lead.

