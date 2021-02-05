The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will feel at home when Super Bowl 55 kicks off Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, but it remains to be seen how much of an advantage they'll have over the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (14-5) will have the edge of not having to travel, but the 2021 Super Bowl crowd will be limited to 22,000 mostly neutral fans, with 7,500 tickets going to health-care workers from around the country. The pirate ship in the north end zone should be a comfort to Tampa Bay, but the Chiefs (16-2) beat the Bucs by a field goal in Week 12.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a three-point favorite in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds, while the over-under is 56, down one from the opener.

Now, here are the NFL odds and trends for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs:



2021 Super Bowl spread: Kansas City -3

2021 Super Bowl over-under: 56

2021 Super Bowl money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: TE Travis Kelce has at least seven catches in 10 straight games

TB: QB Tom Brady has thrown for at least 250 yards in 12 games this season

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 4-1 against the spread in its last five playoff games as a favorite, and a Week 12 victory in Tampa showed what this offense is capable of. Mahomes threw for 462 yards, while wideout Tyreek Hill blew up for 269 yards and three TDs against Tampa Bay's secondary.

Tight end Travis Kelce had 82 yards in that game and was the No. 2 pass-catcher in the league this season, with 105 receptions for 1,416 yards. Kelce and Hill have combined for 509 yards in the two playoff games.

The Chiefs' defense doesn't appear to have the numbers of a championship unit, but it is an opportunistic group. Safeties Tyrann Mathieu (seven interceptions) and Daniel Sorenson (three picks, three forced fumbles) can turn a game around, while Chris Jones and Frank Clark will put pressure on Brady after combining for 13.5 sacks during the regular season.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The home team is 4-1 against the spread in their last five matchups and the Buccaneers went 5-3 straight-up and against the number at home this season. Despite the loss to the Chiefs in Week 12, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for 345 yards and three TDs, nearly leading Tampa Bay back after trailing 27-10. Tight end Rob Gronkowski had 106 yards, receiver Chris Godwin had 97 and Mike Evans scored twice.

The Buccaneers have covered in four straight playoff games as underdogs and haven't lost since that Week 12 setback. They have averaged 34.3 points since, outscoring opponents by nearly 14 points. The defense has allowed an average of 20.6 points and has 21 sacks and 13 takeaways in those seven games.

Linebacker Devin White has three of those takeaways, and he had nine sacks in the regular season. Jason Pierre-Paul had a team-high 9.5 and Shaquil Barrett had eight, and they're coming off an AFC title game in which they teamed up for five.

