The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will seek their second Super Bowl title ever, while the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their second straight when the teams square off Sunday in the 2021 Super Bowl. The Bucs (14-5) won the title after the 2002 season when the defense returned three interceptions for touchdowns in a 48-21 rout of the Raiders. The latest version of Tampa Bay's defense will need to be on its game against the Chiefs (16-2), who boast the league's top offense led by reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a three-point favorite in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds, while the over-under is 56, down one from the opener. Before you make any Super Bowl picks or Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks, you have to see what Tampa Bay expert R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White is currently SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, entering the title game on an 80-58 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,500 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

In addition, White is an amazing 24-14 on NFL picks against-the-spread involving the Bucs. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has broken down the Super Bowl 2021 odds from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs:



2021 Super Bowl spread: Kansas City -3

2021 Super Bowl over-under: 56

2021 Super Bowl money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: TE Travis Kelce has at least seven catches in 10 straight games

TB: QB Tom Brady has thrown for at least 250 yards in 12 games this season

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 4-1 against the spread in its last five playoff games as a favorite, and a Week 12 victory in Tampa showed what this offense is capable of. Mahomes threw for 462 yards, while wideout Tyreek Hill blew up for 269 yards and three TDs against Tampa Bay's secondary.

Tight end Travis Kelce had 82 yards in that game and was the No. 2 pass-catcher in the league this season, with 105 receptions for 1,416 yards. Kelce and Hill have combined for 509 yards in the two playoff games.

The Chiefs' defense doesn't appear to have the numbers of a championship unit, but it is an opportunistic group. Safeties Tyrann Mathieu (seven interceptions) and Daniel Sorenson (three picks, three forced fumbles) can turn a game around, while Chris Jones and Frank Clark will put pressure on Brady after combining for 13.5 sacks during the regular season.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has covered in four straight playoff games as an underdog, and the defense will play a major role on Sunday. Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett lead a pass rush that tied for fourth during regular-season sacks with 48 and now has seven in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Pierre-Paul and Barrett teamed up for five sacks in the NFC title game. They should be able to take advantage of a K.C. offensive line that will be without starting left tackle Eric Fisher.

The underdog is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams, and if the Bucs can commit to the running game, Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette should find holes against a Chiefs run defense that ranked 21st. Jones averaged 5.1 yards per carry during the regular season and Fournette has 313 total yards in the postseason. The passing game led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady was No. 2 in the league, averaging more than 289 yards per game.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl picks

White has analyzed this matchup from all sides and is leaning Under on the total. He also has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it here.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in the 2021 Super Bowl? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs spread you should be all over, all from the expert who is a 24-14 on picks involving Tampa Bay.

