The Kansas City Chiefs will try to repeat as champions, but they'll have to win on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home turf to do it when the teams square off in the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7. It's a matchup between the most successful quarterback in league history and the NFL's best young signal-caller. Tom Brady will seek his seventh Super Bowl title in his first season with the Buccaneers (14-5), while Patrick Mahomes was named the game's MVP after leading the Chiefs (16-2) to last year's title.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a three-point favorite in its latest 2021 Super Bowl odds, while the over-under is 56.5.

2021 Super Bowl spread: Kansas City -3

2021 Super Bowl over-under: 56.5

2021 Super Bowl money line: Kansas City -170, Tampa Bay +150

KC: TE Travis Kelce has at least seven catches in 10 straight games

TB: QB Tom Brady has thrown for at least 250 yards in 12 games this season

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 11-5 against the spread in its last 16 games against teams with a winning record, and the offense had its way with the Bucs in the last meeting. Mahomes threw for 462 yards in the 27-24 win, with three touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill. The speedy receiver went off for 269 yards on 13 catches, including a 75-yard TD.

Tight end Travis Kelce had eight catches for 82 yards in that game on his way to ranking second in the NFL in receptions (105) and yards (1,416) during the regular season.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, who had two of the team's four sacks of Josh Allen last week, will put pressure on Brady, while safety Tyrann Mathieu is a ballhawk. He has seven interceptions this season, including one of Brady in the Week 12 win.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The home team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the Bucs have the first true home-field advantage in a Super Bowl. The defense thrives on its turf and has impact players everywhere. Linebacker Devin White has been a one-man wrecking crew, posting 26 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries in the postseason. Shaquil Barrett had three sacks last week and Jason Pierre-Paul had two.

The Bucs are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as underdogs, and Brady also has plenty of impact players to work with. The 43-year-old is averaging 286 passing yards in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, while receivers Mike Evans (17.3 yards per catch) and Chris Godwin (223 yards) have been his primary targets.

