The city of Tampa, Fla. will host its fifth Super Bowl when the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs collide in Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa ranks fourth among the most common Super Bowl host cities behind Miami (11), New Orleans (10) and Los Angeles (seven). Tampa Stadium was home of the first two Super Bowls in the city, while Raymond James hosted the last two. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Super Bowl will have just 22,000 fans in attendance, which is about 30 percent capacity.

When is the 2021 Super Bowl? Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 56, down one from the opener. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see what SportsLine senior analyst and resident Kansas City expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. In the 2019 season, he went 58-39 on against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of more than $1,500. He enters the 2021 Super Bowl red-hot, going 22-12-2 in his last 36 against-the-spread NFL picks.

He also has had a keen eye for the tendencies of the Chiefs, posting a stunning 16-3 record on his last 19 spread picks involving Kansas City. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Chiefs vs. Bucs in Super Bowl 55. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Bucs vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 56 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: Chiefs led league in passing offense (303.4 yards per game) during the regular season

TB: Buccaneers ranked second in passing offense (289.1 yards per game)

Why the Chiefs can cover



Kansas City has a playmaker in the secondary in Tyrann Mathieu. The ball-hawking safety led the team and ranked third in the NFL in interceptions during the regular season with six. He also limited opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of just 70.5 when they threw his direction. For his efforts this season, he was named first-team All-Pro for the second consecutive year and third time in his career.

In addition, signs point to receiver Sammy Watkins playing on Sunday. Wakins (calf), who has not played since Week 16 and missed six regular season games, was limited in practice this week and is officially questionable. His return would be a boon to an already-stellar receiver room that includes Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, and Demarcus Robinson.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay's running back combination of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II has an enticing matchup against Kansas City's run defense. In the 2021 NFL Playoffs, Fournette has rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries. Before being overtaken by Fournette as the lead back, Jones ran for 978 yards and seven touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards per carry during the regular season.

On Super Bowl Sunday, they'll face a Chiefs rush defense that ranked 20th in the league in yards per rush allowed (4.5) and 21st in rushing yards per game allowed (122.1).

In addition, the Buccaneers are likely to get back a key member of their secondary: safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. A rookie from Minnesota, Winfield ranked third on the team in tackles during the regular season with 94. He missed the NFC Championship Game with an ankle injury, but will reportedly play in the 2021 Super Bowl.

