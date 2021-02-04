The two most prolific tight ends in playoff history will collide in Super Bowl 55 when Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The 31-year-old Gronkowski leads all tight ends in career receptions (83), receiving yards (1,206) and receiving touchdowns (12) in the postseason. Kelce, who's also 31, ranks second in all three categories. Kelce is tops among tight ends in 100-yard receiving games in the playoffs with five, while Gronkowski is tied for second entering the 2021 Super Bowl.

Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Bucs vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 56 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: Chiefs led league in passing offense (303.4 yards per game) during the regular season

TB: Buccaneers ranked second in passing offense (289.1 yards per game)

Why the Chiefs can cover



Patrick Mahomes could have a strong game against Tampa Bay's constant blitzes. The Buccaneers blitzed on 38.1 percent of snaps during the regular season, the fifth highest total in the league. However, Mahomes was the NFL's best quarterback during the season against the blitz, throwing for 13 touchdowns and earning a passer rating of 134.2.

In addition, Kansas City will have an edge when its kickoff return team is on the field. Tampa Bay was the NFL's worst team during the regular season in yards allowed per kickoff return (33.6). That bodes well for the Chiefs, who ranked fourth in the league in yards per kickoff return (25.8).

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Gronkowski and fellow tight end Cameron Brate have a strong matchup against Kansas City's pass defense. The Chiefs allowed 954 receiving yards to tight ends during the regular season, which was the fifth-most in the league. That bodes well for Brate, who has 11 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, and Gronkowski, who had 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season.

In addition, Tampa Bay's offense excels in crucial situations. The Buccaneers ranked seventh in red zone touchdown percentage (68.9) during the regular season and 11th in third down conversion percentage (42.5). Meanwhile, Kansas City's defense was the worst in the league in red zone touchdown percentage (76.7) and ranked 17th on third down conversion percentage (41.0).

