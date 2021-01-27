The champion of a NFL season unlike any other will be crowned on Sunday, Feb. 7 when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers collide in the 2021 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. The Chiefs (16-2) are looking to become the first franchise to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 Patriots. Kansas City is coming off a 38-24 win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers (14-5) will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. Tampa Bay enters Super Bowl LV coming off a 31-26 upset of Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 56.5 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -170, Tampa Bay +150

KC: Chiefs led league in passing offense (303.4 yards per game) during the regular season

TB: Buccaneers ranked second in passing offense (289.1 yards per game)

Why the Chiefs can cover



Kansas City owns the most explosive offense in the NFL. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes running the show, the Chiefs led the league in total yards per game (415.8) and passing yards per game (303.4) during the regular season. They also ranked sixth in scoring (29.6 points per game).

In addition, Kansas City already has handled Tampa Bay this season. On Nov. 29 in Tampa, the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers 27-24 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score suggests. Kansas City rolled up 543 yards and led 27-10 entering the fourth quarter.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has the potential to put pressure on Mahomes. The Buccaneers had 48 sacks during the regular season, which was tied for the fourth most in the league. In the NFC Championship Game, they sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times. That bodes well going up against a Chiefs offensive line that will be forced to adjust without starting left tackle Eric Fisher, who tore an Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship Game.

In addition, Tampa Bay has a dangerous red zone threat in Mike Evans. The physical 6-foot-5 receiver had 13 receiving touchdowns during the regular season, which ranked fourth in the league. He also had a team-high 70 catches for 1,006 yards. In the NFC Championship Game, he had three catches for 51 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown.

