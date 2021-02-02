Bruce Arians will try to become the oldest head coach to win the Super Bowl when he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. With a win, the 68-year-old Arians would break the record held by Bill Belichick, who was 66 when he won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots. Arians previously won Super Bowls XL and XLIII as an assistant coach with the Steelers. On Sunday, he will match wits with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, who is 1-1 in two previous Super Bowl appearances. The 2021 Super Bowl date is Sunday, Feb. 7.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see what SportsLine senior analyst and resident Kansas City expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. In the 2019 season, he went 58-39 on against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of more than $1,500. He enters the 2021 Super Bowl red-hot, going 22-12-2 in his last 36 against-the-spread NFL picks.

He also has had a keen eye for the tendencies of the Chiefs, posting a stunning 16-3 record on his last 19 spread picks involving Kansas City. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Chiefs vs. Bucs in Super Bowl 55. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Bucs vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 56.5 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -170, Tampa Bay +150

KC: Chiefs led league in passing offense (303.4 yards per game) during the regular season

TB: Buccaneers ranked second in passing offense (289.1 yards per game)

Why the Chiefs can cover



Reid is a master with an extra week to prepare. In 31 career games with two weeks to prepare for an opponent, Reid has a 26-5 record. In the postseason alone, he is 7-2, with his last loss coming in the 2016 season in a divisional playoff game against Pittsburgh.

In addition, the Chiefs have a defense to stop Tampa Bay's deep passing game. The Buccaneers' Tom Brady led the league in percentage of pass attempts of at least 20 yards downfield during the regular season and 2021 NFL Playoffs, throwing deep on more than 16 percent of his attempts.

However, Kansas City has the most interceptions (eight) on deep throws of any team in the league and has allowed the seventh-lowest passer rating (63.6) on those attempts.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Receiver Chris Godwin is on a roll. The fourth-year receiver from Penn State has five receiving touchdowns in his last six games. By comparison, he had three receiving touchdowns in his first nine games this season. He also has 223 receiving yards in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, which is the most in a single postseason in franchise history.

In addition, Tampa Bay has had an opportunistic defense during the postseason. The Buccaneers have scored 41 points off seven turnovers, tied for the third most points scored by any NFL team off turnovers in the playoffs since 1993.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup, and while he's leaning over on the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2021?


