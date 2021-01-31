Tom Brady will try to add to his record number of rings when he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl. The 43-year-old Brady has won six Super Bowl titles, the most of any player. Brady, whose six Super Bowl rings came with the Patriots, will attempt to win his first with the Buccaneers (14-5). They'll face a 16-2 Chiefs team that is looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The 2021 Super Bowl date is Sunday, Feb. 7.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 56.5 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -170, Tampa Bay +150

KC: Chiefs led league in passing offense (303.4 yards per game) during the regular season

TB: Buccaneers ranked second in passing offense (289.1 yards per game)

Why the Chiefs can cover



Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has the potential to have a big night against Tampa Bay. The 5-foot-10 speedball had 15 receiving touchdowns during the regular season, which ranked second in the league. He also had 1,276 receiving yards on 87 receptions, which ranked eighth.

In the Nov. 29 win over Tampa Bay, Hill burned the Buccaneers for 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 13 receptions.

In addition, Kansas City could get two key players back from injury in time for the big game. Running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) and receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) could return for the 2021 Super Bowl. Bell rushed for 254 yards in nine games with the team, while Watkins had 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. Both sat out the team's AFC Championship Game victory against the Bills.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White and Shaquil Barrett have the ability to cause chaos in the Chiefs' backfield. Pierre-Paul led the team and ranked 11th in the league in sacks during the regular season with 9.5. White and Barrett added nine and eight, respectively. In the NFC Championship Game win over Green Bay, Pierre-Paul and Barrett combined for five sacks and 10 tackles.

In addition, Tampa Bay's offense is much improved since the team had its Week 13 bye. In the Buccaneers' first 12 games, they averaged 28.7 points and went 7-5. In seven games since the bye week, Tampa Bay has averaged 34.3 points and gone a perfect 7-0.

