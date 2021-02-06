The top two passing offenses in the NFL will collide when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. During the regular season, the Chiefs (16-2) led the league in passing yards per game (303.4), while the Buccaneers (289.1) were second. Sunday's matchup will be the first time that the top two passing teams will face each other in the Super Bowl.

When is the 2021 Super Bowl? Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 56, down one from the opener.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. In the 2019 season, he went 58-39 on against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of more than $1,500. He enters the 2021 Super Bowl red-hot, going 22-12-2 in his last 36 against-the-spread NFL picks.

He also has had a keen eye for the tendencies of the Chiefs, posting a stunning 16-3 record on his last 19 spread picks involving Kansas City. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Bucs vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Over-Under: 56 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: Chiefs led league in passing offense (303.4 yards per game) during the regular season

TB: Buccaneers ranked second in passing offense (289.1 yards per game)

Why the Chiefs can cover



Defensive end Frank Clark has been a postseason phenom with Kansas City since joining the team last season. In the last two postseasons, Clark ranks first in the NFL in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (eight), and he's also second in pressures (21). Since Week 14, he has four sacks in five games, the same number he had in the season's first 12 games.

In addition, running back Darrel Williams is playing at a level he's never reached before with the Chiefs. An undrafted back out of LSU in 2018, Williams has had back-to-back games of at least 50 rushing yards. In 36 previous career games, he had only one game of 50 rushing yards. In the AFC Championship Game victory over Buffalo, he had 13 carries for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Devin White is a tackling machine. The sideline-to-sideline playmaker led Tampa Bay and ranked fifth in the NFL in tackles during the regular season with 140. He also had nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He has been just as productive in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, recording 26 tackles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a tackle for loss.

In addition, the Buccaneers enter the 2021 Super Bowl as the more disciplined team. They committed just 84 penalties during the regular season, which was 11th-best in the league. By contrast, Kansas City was one of the most penalized teams, committing 105 infractions; just three teams had more.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup, and while he's leaning over on the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2021? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who's 16-3 on picks involving Kansas City.

