The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season, vying to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004. Kansas City finished with the best record in the AFC, and is favored to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs are a likable team across the board, starting with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes but extending to how much fun the team has playing football (look at Tyreek Hill's playful shove of wide receivers coach Greg Lewis as an example). More importantly, Kansas City is a fun team to watch, and Mahomes is must-see TV every time he takes a snap.

Kansas City was the sentimental favorite to win the Super Bowl last season, finally getting Reid his first championship. Why should NFL fans root for the Chiefs to win the championship again this year? Does the NFL want the next dynasty emerging with Reid and Mahomes? We saw how fans embraced the last one in New England for 20 years.

Turns out, there are plenty of reasons to root for the Chiefs to win it all for the second consecutive year. Here are five reasons why you should root for Kansas City again:

1. Patrick Mahomes will match Tom Brady in rare feat

If Mahomes is able to win the Super Bowl, that will be his second Super Bowl championship in four years -- which would match Tom Brady for the most Super Bowl titles in a quarterback's first four seasons in the league. Brady is the lone quarterback to win two Super Bowl titles in his first four seasons, so this would be rare company for Mahomes -- already the youngest player to win both a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP.

If Mahomes wins this championship, the torch of the face of the NFL will be officially passed from Brady to Mahomes. The Brady era won't be over, but Mahomes will be the new sheriff in town.

2. Andy Reid will be considered a top-five coach

Reid finally earned his first Super Bowl championship last season, getting the one accomplishment missing on his Hall of Fame resume. If Reid gets his second Super Bowl title, he enters the conversation as one of the top five coaches ever.

Reid is sixth all-time in regular season head coaching wins (222), just four away from tying Curly Lambeau for fifth on the list. He has 238 career combined victories (regular and postseason), which is the fifth-highest total in NFL history (Tom Landry is fourth with 270). Reid tied Joe Gibbs for the fourth-most postseason wins all-time (17), and will stand alone in fourth if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this year -- trailing only Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, and Don Shula.

Only 13 coaches have won multiple Super Bowls. Reid will be -- at the very least -- in the conversation as one of the five greatest coaches ever, with more championships surely to come with Mahomes as his quarterback.

3. Eric Bieniemy pads an already impressive head coaching resume

Somehow, Eric Bieniemy has not been hired as a NFL head coach -- despite having one of the most impressive resumes among any candidate. Bieniemy may be the best assistant coach Reid has ever had as the offensive coordinator of one of the greatest offenses in NFL history.

The Chiefs offense was first in total yards per game (415.8) this season under Bieniemy (sixth in 2019, first in 2018) and has led the NFL with 406.9 yards per game over the past three seasons. Mahomes won a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP with Bieniemy as his offensive coordinator -- throwing for 13,868 yards for 114 touchdowns to just 23 interceptions (109.8 passer rating).

Another Super Bowl title will be more of a reason to hire Bieniemy, who should be a NFL head coach at this point. There's just one head coaching job left this offseason (Texans), so Bieniemy may be in Kansas City next year unless something drastically changes.

4. Kansas City fans deserve this

Being a Chiefs fan hasn't been easy over the last half century with all the playoff heartache and the failure to get to the Super Bowl since the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in 1970. Reid and the Chiefs broke that 50-year drought last year by getting to the Super Bowl -- and winning it -- a title that was a long time coming for one of the most passionate fan bases in the league.

Chiefs fans aren't likely to get spoiled or entitled. They'll cherish a championship after years of heartbreak, especially if the Chiefs are able to win another one. Kansas City has the second most wins in the NFL (91) since Reid became head coach and have only won two playoff games in a season just once since winning Super Bowl IV before last season (and that was when Joe Montana was the quarterback). The Chiefs have now won two games in a postseason in consecutive years.

A dynasty is what the Chiefs fan base needs after decades of heartbreak.

5. The NFL's next dynasty

The NFL has not had a repeat Super Bowl winner since the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004, and there have only been seven times a team has repeated as Super Bowl champions. Kansas City has the makings of the next NFL dynasty with Reid as head coach and Mahomes at quarterback, signaling that changing of the guard the league has been waiting for since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick split.

This Chiefs team is built to win multiple Super Bowl championships and are in prime position to repeat as Kansas City has been the best team in football all year. If the Chiefs win this year, the storyline of next season would be to see if they could be the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles (no NFL team has won three in a row since the Green Bay Packers from 1965 to 1967 -- and the Packers are the only team to accomplish the feat).

It's time for the NFL to have another dynasty, the Chiefs would be a perfect representative.

Bonus: Another Travis Kelce parade speech

The NFL deserves another Kelce making a Super Bowl parade speech, which would be the third in four years.

Somehow, Kelce will find a way to top that.