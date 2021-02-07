If Patrick Mahomes looks like he's in pain while running the ball at any point during the Super Bowl on Sunday, we can probably go ahead and blame his turf toe, which apparently hasn't healed up as much the quarterback had led everyone to believe.

After spending the entire week insisting that his injured toe was doing just fine, it turns out that the injury is serious enough that Mahomes is now expected to have surgery on it at some point during the offseason, according to NFL.com.

The Chiefs quarterback originally suffered the toe injury during Kansas City's 22-17 win over the Browns in the divisional round. However, Mahomes also suffered a concussion in that game, so the toe injury went slightly overlooked.

During the week leading up to the Super Bowl Mahomes was asked about this toe and at one point, he said it was "pretty close to 100%."

"Yeah, I mean it feels a lot better," Mahomes said of the toe on Tuesday. "I mean having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up, especially being over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those types of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline. Definitely every single day that I keep it rested, it makes it even better. But it's pretty close to 100% and I'm pretty sure that by game day it will be."

If you're wondering whether the toe might slow him down in the Super Bowl, don't count on it, and that's because he's already played through the injury once. Mahomes was dealing with the injured toe during the AFC Championship game, but it didn't seem to bother him as he threw for 325 yards with three touchdowns in Kansas City's 38-24 win over Buffalo.

One difference between the Bills and the Buccaneers, though, is that Tampa Bay has one of the strongest pass rushes in the NFL. If they get a lot of pressure on Mahomes, it will be interesting to see if he's able to escape it and it will also be interesting to see if the toe gets worse after every hit he takes or if it gets worse each time he tries to run on it. Either way, it's definitely something to keep an eye on during the game, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.